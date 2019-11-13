SC refers case on 'validity of provision of Finance Act 2017' to larger constitution bench

The matter whether Finance Act 2017 could have been passed as a money bill was sent to the larger constitution bench by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. A five-judge bench of the Apex Court who referred the case to a large bench of the constitution was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and four other judges.

The Finance Act affects the composition and functioning of various tribunals. On April 10, the constitution bench comprising justice Gogoi had reserved judgment in the cases challenging the provisions of Finance Act 2017 which affected the structures and powers of various judicial tribunals. (ANI)

