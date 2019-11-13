International Development News
Development News Edition

Zoo animals in Kanpur experience respiratory issues amid rising air pollution

Animals in Kanpur Zoological Park experienced respiratory problems due to poor air quality in the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:25 IST
Zoo animals in Kanpur experience respiratory issues amid rising air pollution
Animals in suffer due to poor air quality in Kanpur Zoological Park. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Animals in Kanpur Zoological Park experienced respiratory problems due to poor air quality in the city. Throwing light on the development, Dr RK Singh of Kanpur Zoological Hospital Incharge told ANI, "Animals' face the same issues as human beings and are equally sensitive to respiratory problems. This will give a long term effect so to avoid that we are trying our best. We have taken multiple steps to curb like we have started keeping them inside for a longer period of time. The continuous dip in the Air Quality Index is harmful to the animals".

Echoing similar sentiments, a visitor present at the Zoo said, "We can feel the pollution as our eyes are burning and frequent throat pain is there. The government must take some requisite steps to curb it". Another doctor, Dr UC Srivastava of Kanpur Zoological Park told ANI, "All the animals have a stronger sense of hearing than us so we can imagine their state during Diwali. This leads to an increase in blood pressure, anxiety and also affects their eating and sleeping schedule."

"Along with this, there is lots of dust which contains a high amount of Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. This directly affects their livers. So we have started providing them antibiotics, Vitamins, minerals to kill the bacteria in them," he added. All the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab are facing the menace of air quality due to burning of paddy straw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli strikes kill 2 Gaza militants; death toll now at 12

Israeli airstrikes killed two Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza on Wednesday as rocket fire toward Israel resumed after a brief overnight lull, raising the death toll in Gaza to 12 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months. The...

NUSI renames Seamen Unity Day as 'Seafarers Unity Day'

Shipping body National Union of Seafarers of India NUSI on Wednesday renamed Seamens Unity Day as Seafarers Unity Day to maintain gender sensitivity. November 6 was celebrated every year as Seamens Unity Day.Indias oldest shipping trade uni...

'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named Peoples Sexiest Man Alive 2019. A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony EGOT status last year, and he is making history yet again.The 40-year-olds debu...

Saudi backpedals on video labelling feminism 'extremism'

Riyadh, Nov 13 AFP Saudi authorities have distanced themselves from an official video that sparked controversy after it branded feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas. Saudi Arabias state security agency posted the animated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019