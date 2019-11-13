AP: Two Bangladeshi suspects arrested at Visakhapatnam railway station for Venmony murders
Two suspects allegedly belonging to Bangladesh were arrested at Visakhapatnam Railway station on Wednesday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Kerala.
Two suspects allegedly belonging to Bangladesh were arrested at Visakhapatnam Railway station on Wednesday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Kerala. The accused have been identified as Labalu and Jewel.
Police said the two were accused of murdering and looting gold from an elderly couple in Venmony of Kerala on Tuesday. "With the information provided by the Kerala Police, local police, GRP, Railway Police and RPF jointly searched for the accused who were travelling by the Coromandel Express. They were arrested at Visakhapatnam Railway Station," police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
