International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata pegs loss due to cyclone 'Bulbul' at Rs 50,000 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:15 IST
Mamata pegs loss due to cyclone 'Bulbul' at Rs 50,000 crore
Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after conducting an aerial survey of cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas in North 24 Parganas, said on Wednesday that the loss incurred by the state due to the natural calamity might go up to Rs 50,000 crore. Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 2.4 lakh each to the family members of five people from the district who lost their lives in the calamity.

Taking note of the fact that at least 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land were damaged due to the storm, she said the affected farmers would get all help from her government. "Going by what I have seen, I think the cyclone has led to massive destruction. By massive, I mean really massive... People sitting in Kolkata and other parts of the state will be not able to realize the degree of devastation.

"If I'm not wrong, I think there has been a loss of Rs 50,000 crore," the chief minister said at an administrative review meeting here following the reconnaissance. Those who have enrolled their names for the state government's crop insurance scheme would get 100 percent coverage for their loss, she asserted.

"A total of 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been damaged. The entire paddy cultivation has been ruined. I assure the farmers of all forms of support from our government. The farmers under the state's crop insurance policy will get a hundred percent coverage," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further said that the state government would soon announce a special package for the affected farmers. At least nine people have lost their lives in the calamity - five from North 24 Parganas, three from South 24 Parganas and one from Purba Midnapore - while seven fishermen were still missing, Banerjee said during the meeting.

According to the chief minister, six lakh people have been affected and over five lakh houses damaged due to the cyclone, which made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh. The CM gave assurances to rebuild damaged houses under her government's 'Banglar Bari' scheme.

She also announced one hurricane lamp and five liters of kerosene for each affected family in the state. Banerjee directed the education department to provide books to schoolchildren appearing for board examinations in the storm-hit areas.

On Monday, the chief minister had surveyed the storm-affected areas of Kakdwip, Namkhana, and Bakhkhali in South 24 Parganas. She had urged people to "stay positive" and stand beside those affected by the cyclone..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Backed by doctors, 'Himank' men brave difficult terrain to connect DBO with 'all-weather road'

Braving extreme cold conditions and a treacherous terrain, men and machines of the Border Roads Organisations BRO Project Himank are working hard to construct an all-weather road to connect Daulat Beg Oldie DBO, a forward post along the Ind...

Women need to get out of comfort zone and lead transformation: Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said women need to get out of their comfort zone as it is time for them to upskill and lead the transformation in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence AI and Inter...

Kartarpur corridor: Amarinder Singh asks 'cash-rich' SGPC to bear USD 20 service fee

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to pay out of their own coffers the USD-20 service fee being charged by Pakistan for visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib as very few pilgrim...

ANALYSIS-Breakdown of trust in financial system deepens crisis in Lebanon

Lebanese student, Fatima Jabers family is struggling to pay off multiple loans with double-digit interest rates.Even before the start of protests that have forced out Lebanons prime minister, her confidence was fading in a financial system ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019