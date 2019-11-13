International Development News
Development News Edition

Prince Charles visits IMD, also pays obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:12 IST
Prince Charles visits IMD, also pays obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and was briefed about the early warning weather forecast system, especially on the prediction of cyclones. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Prince Charles spent nearly 45 minutes at the IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, which is the focal point during cyclones.

He was explained how cyclones are predicted with the use of tools like radars, satellites, and Doppler radar. Mohapatra said the visiting dignitary also asked about cyclone 'Bulbul', which hit West Bengal early this week.

"We informed him that the IMD also provides weather warnings to neighboring countries," the IMD DG said. Later, he also paid obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here.

Prince Charles was escorted by members of the gurudwara. Following the tradition, he covered his head with a scarf and paid obeisance. He was presented with a 'kirpan' by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He also did 'sewa' and helped in preparing chapattis in the 'langar' or community kitchen area and interacted with the devotees. Prince Charles, who arrived here on Wednesday, is on a two-day visit to India.

This is his 10th official visit to the country. During the visit, he also met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The focus of his visit would be on enduring the UK-India ties and shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Guj announces Rs 700 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a relief package of Rs 700 crore for the farmers in the state, whose crops have been damaged due to excess rains this year. Talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the move...

Rajasthan CM criticises Maha Guv over President's Rule

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday came down heavily on Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari over the imposition of Presidents Rule in the state. If there emerged a hung Assembly in the polls, the Governor should have explored as to how ...

Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight - airline

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.Rainsy, who lives in s...

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim fee for travel out of their own coffers, at least to the yellow cardholders who simply cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019