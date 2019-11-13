Justice Kureshi to take over as Tripura HC CJ on Nov 16: Sources

The newly-appointed chief justice of Tripura High Court Akil Kureshi will take charge on November 16 and Justice Subhasis Talpatra has been asked to officiate as acting chief justice till then, sources said on Wednesday. Justice Sanjay Karol, who was heading the Tripura High Court, was recently appointed to the Patna High Court as chief justice.

Days later, Justice Kureshi was appointed as chief justice of the Tripura High Court on November 8. "Since Justice Kureshi (of the Bombay HC) will take over on November 16, Justice Talpatra, the senior-most judge of the Tripura HC, has been asked to officiate as chief justice," a senior government functionary explained.

The Supreme Court collegium had earlier recommended Justice Kureshi's name to head the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But following reservations expressed by the government, it modified its recommendation and proposed his name as head of the Tripura HC. Appointment of Justice Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was recommended by the collegium on May 10.

