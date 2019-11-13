International Development News
After massive protests, JNU announces roll-back of hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:17 IST
JNU announces major roll-back of hostel fee hike.. Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days. The university's committee also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to the financially backward students, Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday.

"#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," Subrahmanyam tweeted and tagged the HRD ministry in the post. [{f1650775-233d-4d58-9aea-7e2ac495835c:intradmin/Capture_s0sKnaX.JPG}]

JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike and the draft hostel manual approved by the Inter-Hall administration which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. The university had hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

