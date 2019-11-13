International Development News
Development News Edition

Another auditor arrested in PMC Bank scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:15 IST
Another auditor arrested in PMC Bank scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested an auditor in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, an official said on Wednesday. This is the eighth arrest in the case.

Anita Kirdat (35), a `concorrent auditor' of the bank, was arrested on Tuesday, a senior police official said. Her responsibility was to ensure a "systematic and timely examination" of the bank's financial transactions, he said.

Kirdat audited the bank's transactions monthly, but allegedly could not or did not point out irregularities in its processes. She was called for questioning and later arrested, the official said, adding that she was remanded in EOW custody by a local court till November 18.

On Monday, the EOW had arrested two statutory auditors, Jayesh Sanghani and Ketan Lakdawala, in connection with the scam. They are suspected to have played a key role in covering up the irregularities in the bank. The EOW suspects a nexus between some of the accused and realty group HDIL, whose mammoth loan defaults are said to have caused a liquidity crisis at the bank, leading to appointment of administrator and restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

Earlier, the EOW had arrested three top bank officials and two promoters of HDIL -- Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan -- in the scam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

AP ministers react to capital project's scrapping

With the Andhra Pradesh government and a Singapore consortium scrapping the proposed multi-billion-dollar capital city Amaravati project on mutual consent, two state ministers on Wednesday cited reasons that led to such a developement. Fin...

Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight - airline

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.Rainsy, who lives in s...

Death of birds at Sambhar Lake worrying, officials investigating cause: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the death of birds at Sambhar Lake is worrying and protecting flora and fauna remains one of the top priorities of the state government. Hundreds of birds including Northern Shoveler, ...

Nadda to visit U'khand on Nov 15

BJP national working president J P Nadda will visit the Uttarakhand capital on November 15, the partys state chief Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday . This will be Naddas first visit to the state after becoming the BJPs working president.He will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019