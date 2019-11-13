Toddler killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in east Delhi

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a two-year-old boy was killed allegedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The boy, Priyansh, was a resident of Preet Vihar, they said.

Police were informed by the Max Hospital around 9.30 pm on Tuesday that a two-year-old road accident victim was admitted to the facility. According to police, the unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the child when he came crawling outside the house alone while playing.

The parents of the child were inside the house at the time of incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh. When his father, Mohan Kumar, came out of the house, he found Priyansh lying unconscious on road. He along with his employer took the child to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

A case was registered on the basis of the father's statement and the matter is being investigated, he added. The officer said they are looking for CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the offending vehicle and nab the accused.

Kumar works as a domestic help at a house in Preet Vihar C-block and lives with his family in the servant's room of the house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)