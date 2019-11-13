Tribals from different states, abroad to attend five-day

Nearly 2000 tribals from all over the country and abroad will participate in the five-day sixth edition of Samvaad, a tribal conclave, beginning here on November 15. The conclave this year will focus on "Tribalism Today" and around 2000 tribals from 18 states and 10 countries will take part in the event organised by the Tata Steel, Sourav Roy, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel, told a press conference here on Wednesday.

Roy said Samvaad ecosystem has developed into a platform that has reached out to more than 10,000 voices, across 17 countries worldwide and aimed to provide a space to emerging voices from the tribal communities to explore aspirations and celebrate their heritage while sensitizing non-tribal communities on it. He said the pan India meet will hear stories from across the country and abroad with participation from international tribes like the Kalinago people from Domimica.

Renowned development space experts and academicians like Patricia Mukhim, Subhash Ware, Professor Ramaswami Balasubramanium,Martin Macwan and many others will participate in different sessions to highlight their experience in various areas that affect the communities and enrich the platform with their thoughts. "The five days will witness a cross-pollination of ideas among the tribals, who will celebrate vibrant culture of the different tribes,' he said.

The many offshoots of the Samvaad such as tribal cuisine, tribal handicraft, tribal healers and the cultural performances from various tribes that contribute significantly to the essence of conclave will bring the traditional practices and rich heritage to the ground during the event, he added. In addition to exhibiting handicraft, jewellery and handloom for the first time, an open canvas at the site will showcase and celebrate eight tribal art forms which will be painted live by 14 painters from eight tribes and eight states, Roy said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)