Voter Faces Legal Action for Posting Social Media Reels While Casting Ballot in Raigad District

In Raigad, Maharashtra, police charged a voter for filming his voting process and posting it on social media, violating voting secrecy. The non-cognisable case was filed after a complaint from the government. The incident occurred at polling booth 244 in Revdanda during the Lok Sabha constituency election.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2024 00:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Raigad district registered a non-cognisable case against a voter who made reels on his mobile phone while casting his vote on Tuesday and later published it on social media platforms, an official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the polling booth no. 244 in Revdanda when the voting for the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency was on, he said.

A voter, Prasad Sharad Gondhali, took out his mobile phone and made a reel of the process of casting his vote and also of the voting to a particular candidate, said the official.

After recording the video of the process and making reels of it, the accused allegedly displayed it on his Instagram account and also put it as status message of his WhatsApp, he said.

As his act was in violation of secrecy norms related to voting process, a complaint was filed against him on behalf of the government at the Revdanda Police Station.

Accordingly, a non-cognisable case was registered against the voter, he said.

