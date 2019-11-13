International Development News
Development News Edition

SAD welcomes commutation of Rajoana's death sentence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:16 IST
SAD welcomes commutation of Rajoana's death sentence

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the 1995 assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, to life imprisonment. The party said this "humanitarian gesture" on the occasion of 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev would bring a closure to the "festering wounds" of the Sikh community.

Though the Centre had decided to commute Rajoana's death sentence to life imprisonment, and also released a group of Sikh prisoners, in September, the union Home Ministry had reportedly communicated this to the state government recently. Rajoana, a former Punjab police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

In a statement issued here, SAD leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the decision of commutation of death sentence would go a long way in assuaging the "hurt" feelings of the Sikh community who had to go through "unspeakable repression and humiliation during those dark days" when Punjab was pushed into terrorism. "We are grateful to the Modi government for taking so many pro-Punjab and pro-Sikh decisions aimed at ending the feeling of alienation among the Sikhs," he added.

The Akali leader said the SAD and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have always opposed the death penalty as a matter of principle and continued to do so. "We have waged a long struggle to create consensus on this issue including approaching the Union government as well as the President of India on several occasions. The decision of releasing eight Sikh prisoners who had already served their full term and commuting the death sentence of Rajoana into life imprisonment is a direct result of the concerted efforts of the SAD and SGPC on this issue", said Cheema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of busines...

Sindhu, Prannoy win; Saina, Sameer bow out of Hong Kong Open

World Champion P V Sindhu made a positive start to her campaign but Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma were ousted from the Hong Kong Open after suffering contrasting defeats in the opening round of the USD 400,000 event here on Wednesday. Sixth...

Odd-even returns after three-day break, 552 violators fined

A total of 552 challans were issued for violations of odd-even rules on Wednesday as the road rationing scheme returned after a three-day break for Sunday and Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary. According to official data, 552 challans...

Browns sign DE Cox, waive LB Jefferson

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the team announced Wednesday. Cox is the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name, who also served as an assistant coach with the Browns from 2009-10.Linebacker Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019