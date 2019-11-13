Two women held for stealing Rs 50,000 from housewife in Delhi

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 50,000 from a housewife while she was at a bank in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Renu (35) and Chameli (48), hail from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. They were arrested on Tuesday from Madangir area in Delhi and the stolen money was recovered from them, they said.

On November 4, a resident of Devali, lodged an e-FIR alleging that Rs 50,000 were stolen from her bag soon after she withdrew the money from the bank, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. The CCTV footage showed the two accused standing close to the complainant in the bank, he said.

Investigation revealed that the accused women used to come to Delhi during the festive season. They would visit places like banks, ATM kiosks and busy markets to look for potential targets, Thakur said.

