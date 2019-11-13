International Development News
All schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut for 2 days due to pollution

Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

All government and private schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to severe levels of air pollution, official orders stated. Separate orders were issued on Wednesday by the district administrations of the adjoining Uttar Pradesh districts following directions from the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority in the evening.

The EPCA also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 15. As the National Capital Region grappled with smog, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 471 in Ghaziabad, 461 in Greater Noida and 471 in Noida around 9.30 am.

The air quality deteriorated further by night, as the AQI was recorded at 481 in Ghaziabad, 472 in Greater Noida and 479 in Noida, according to official data. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. The apex court had on November 4 also banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders, with Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar shutting all schools for two days then also in view of the severe air pollution in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

