After continued protest by students, JNU announces partial rollback in fee hike, other rules

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday announced a partial rollback in hostel fees and other charges after the continued protest by JNUSU leaders and students. "Today, the Executive Council met and decided that we will not put in the new hostel manual the clause relating to timings in the hostel. The clause relating to the dress code will also not be a part of the manual," Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadish Kumar said.

"As far as the charges of the hostel and other amenities are concerned, that is why for the general students the hostel room rent is increased from Rs 10 to Rs 300, but below poverty line students will have to pay just half of that. The BPL students will also get a 50 per cent rebate on service and utility charges," he said. Appealing to students to end their protests and asking them to resume academic activities he added, "In view of these changes brought in by the EC, we would appeal to the students to continue their academic activities and we hope the students will come back to classes and resume studies."

Earlier today, according to a press note by the administration, after an Executive Committee meeting, said that that the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who come from the below poverty line (BPL) category. Similarly, the room rent for double seater rooms has been kept at Rs 300 per month for all while it is Rs 150 for eligible BPL category students.

The BPL category students will also have to pay half of the service (mess and sanitation services etc) and utility (water and electricity) charges while the other students will have to pay it in full. The refundable mess security has been left untouched at the existing Rs 5,500 mark instead of the proposed Rs 12,000, while the other charges too have been left untouched.

The Executive Committee also decided to skip norms governing hostel life, which detailed entry timings of students and the dining hall rule in the new hostel manual. (ANI)

