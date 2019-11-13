Goa governor calls for ending child abuse

Raising serious concerns about children getting exposed to the evils like drugs, sex and alcohol, Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday made a pitch for ending child abuse. In his Children's Day message released on Wednesday, the governor also called upon protection of children from the negative impact of urbanisation, industrialisation, commercialisation and materialism.

"Today children are thrown open to evils of drug, sex, alcohol, hard labour, abuse and violence. Thousands of little children in our country are made to slog for long hours. Many are yet to see the light of modern education," he said. Therefore, it is an occasion to put an end to various forms of child abuse that are taking place on our land, he added.

Malik said childhood is all about innocence, playfulness, joy and freedom. "The true meaning of celebrating Children's Day is about giving children the right to enjoy and grow into healthy and educated citizens of the country," the governor added..

