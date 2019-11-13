International Development News
DMRC awards first civil contract of phase IV for Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro on Wednesday said it has awarded the first civil contract of Phase IV for the construction of a portion of Janakpuri West – R K Ahsram Marg Corridor, work for which is expected to start by this month-end. The contract includes the construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West – R K Ahsram Marg Corridor with 10 stations (Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura), said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) statement.

The work involves the part design and construction of the elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line, and station buildings, it said. "The work on this corridor is expected to commence by end of November 2019 and is scheduled to be completed within 30 months from the commencement," the statement added.

The 28.92 kilometers long Janakpuri West – R K Ahsram Marg Corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

