Infant injured in fire in ICU: case of negligence registered

A case of negligence was registered on Wednesday after a two-month-old boy sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in ICU ward of civic-run KEM Hospital in Central Mumbai, a police official said. The incident had taken place on November 6 at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. As a result of burn injuries, the boy's left arm had to be amputated.

The case was registered against hospital employees who were responsible for the maintenance of electrical equipment inside the ICU ward of the hospital, the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested yet. Two-month-old Prince Rajbhar had been brought here from Varanasi for treatment of congenital heart ailment.

He was put on a ventilator when some cables caught fire and he suffered 18 to 22 percent burn injuries. On Monday, he underwent amputation surgery in which he lost his arm, the police official said.

The case under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt due to negligent act) was registered at Bhoiwada police station after his father Pannilal Rajbhar approached the police.

