Factory sealed, 8 real estate projects get notice for pollution, 2 held: Noida admin

  • Noida
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested, a factory was sealed and eight real estate firms were slapped with penalties of Rs 5 lakh each on Wednesday for violating anti-pollution norms, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said. The action was taken in Noida and Greater Noida as air quality deteriorated to 'severe' category, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) once again ordered restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Illegal construction was underway at a factory in Ecotech area of Greater Noida in violation of the rules on containing air pollution. The factory owner had not procured the no-objection certificate from the regional pollution control board and hence it was sealed after a joint raid by administration, pollution board and police officials," Deputy Collector, Sadar, Prasoon Dwivedi said. Two persons were arrested from the work site and legal proceedings were underway against them, he said.

Separately, the district administration said it has imposed penalties on eight real estate developers in Noida and Greater Noida over violation of the National Green Tribunal guidelines after recommendation of the regional pollution control board. "Penalty of Rs 5 lakh each has been slapped on these erring entities and show cause notice issued to them for violating NGT orders. Failure to respond within seven days will result in recovery of the said amount and strict action against them," it said in a statement.

Those penalised include Mahagun group, Luxury Homes, Galaxy Diamond, Godrej Golf Link, Vaibhav Heritage Heights, Boulevard Walk, Gaursons Hitech Infrastructure, among others, the administration said. Also, the Noida Authority said it imposed an overall penalty of Rs 4.80 lakh on Wednesday on entities which had kept construction material uncovered.

"Mechanical sweeping was carried out by the Public Health Department on 42 routes, measuring 160 km, while water was sprinkled across the city on road stretches measuring 92 km to check dust and air pollution," the authority said.

