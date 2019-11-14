HTET exam: Women candidates allowed to wear bindi, vermilion

Ahead of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam, Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday announced that women candidates are allowed to wear bindi and vermilion. "Women candidates are allowed to put bindi and vermilion this time. However, the ban is still imposed on wearing rings, chains, earrings," DC Dhirendra Kharag said.

Around 10,808 candidates from the Fatehabad district will appear in HTET exam, which will be conducted by Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani on November 16 and 17. He said special buses will be run by roadways on the exam day.

On Wednesday, Kharag conducted a meeting with officials and staff regarding the exam and directed all necessary guidelines to them. The Deputy Commissioner said that all officers and employees engaged in examination duty should have an identity card, which they will wear around their neck.

He asked the centre superintendents to ensure that the pre-existing photostat machines or faxes kept in the institutes are sealed. Apart from this, no photostat shop will be opened anywhere on the day of the examination. Section 144 has been implemented and duty magistrates have been appointed in the district.

"CCTV cameras and jammers have been installed in the examination centres. No staff member on duty should have a mobile phone as they are completely banned in the examination centre," he said. The Deputy Commissioner said that for the safety of the examination centres, a heavy police force will be deployed at each centre and strict misconduct and anti-social elements will be dealt with strictly. Sikh examinees will be allowed to carry signs of religious faith. (ANI)

