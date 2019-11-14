International Development News
Marathon organised for children in Delhi despite AQI hovering around 'emergency level'

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality and hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named 'Run for Children' was organised in the national capital that could be risky for the lungs and heart of the runners.

  Updated: 14-11-2019 11:34 IST
Delhi: A 'Run for Children' was flagged off in the national capital earlier this morning. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality and hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named 'Run for Children' was organised in the national capital that could be risky for the lungs and heart of the runners. Scores of children were seen running at Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri, the area filled with dust pollutants in the morning today.

On its 31st anniversary, Prayas- a non-governmental organisation based in Delhi today organised children marathon 'Run for Children' in the capital. Former Miss India, model and actor, Simran Kaur Mundi flagged off the event. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 472 with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 at 8:30 in the morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As air pollution levels are nearing 'severe plus category', schools in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi have been shut for two days starting today, hours after the apex court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA yesterday that they should be closed as pollution in the region hovered close to 'emergency' levels. On a closer look, children and infants are more susceptible than adults to air pollution as they still developing and their respiratory tracks are more permeable.

Parents of the participants present at the event told ANI on the rising menace and said that higher air pollution exposure is causing eye irritation and other health problems among their children. "We should have come here today. My husband was telling me not to come. Eye irritation is a common thing among children. We are facing a lot of issues due to the increase in air pollution. Pregnant women are facing problems due to spike in pollution levels," a parent named Monika said.

"Children are falling ill due to toxic air. Some of the participants have also missed the marathon due to pollution today. One boy while running puked and is now taking rest," said Payal, another parent. (ANI)

