International Development News
Development News Edition

Ruskin Bond's stories to come alive as audio books in his own voice

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:08 IST
Ruskin Bond's stories to come alive as audio books in his own voice

Celebrated writer Ruskin Bond's beloved stories will find a new lease of life in the form of audio books, and that too in the master storyteller's own voice. To begin with, 85-year-old Bond is recording eight chapter books, based on different themes – adventure, thriller, animals, nature, travel -- and will include stories "Cherry Tree", "Getting Granny's Glasses" and "White Mice", publishers Penguin Random House India announced Thursday.

Chapter books are a format where previously published short stories are broken into shorter chapters to make reading easy for young readers. "Thanks for Puffin and Penguin audio books I can realize my ambition of reading aloud my own stories, and that too, to an audience of thousands of young and old readers — now listeners — lovers of good storytelling.

"Here are some of my favourite stories — 'Cherry Tree', 'Getting Granny's Glasses', 'The Eyes of the Eagle', 'White Mice', 'Earthquake', and several others — first published as short chapter books by Puffin, and now presented to you in audio form. Not every author has the chance to read aloud his own stories to an appropriate audience. I had fun doing the readings, and I hope you'll enjoy them too. Happy listening!" Bond said. This series of audio books will be released in early 2020 and will be available across all leading audio book platforms.

"It was a dream to immortalize Ruskin's work beyond the written word, and I am thrilled that he agreed. This is a first and one of its kind collaboration for us and an absolute honour. "His exceptional writing style has inducted many of us to reading and it continues to play an important role in growing up with books. We have published innumerable books by Ruskin Bond and it is a matter of great privilege that we will now be able to make his craft available in different formats," said Sohini Mitra, associate publisher, Penguin Random House India.

Publishers said they hoped the audio books would help build a deeper connect between the author and listeners. "As publishers, we have been most forthcoming in adapting trends that encourage reading and the love for books. With more and more people on the move, audio book becomes an easy way to keep in touch with your reading habits and an author narrated book can have its own novelty.

"As a parent, I am always looking for new ways to inculcate reading to my child's routine and this is a great way to keep them engaged with interesting stories with important life lessons," said Niti Kumar, SVP marketing, digital and communications, Penguin Random House India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...

Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pak; one killed

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others. The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.A Deputy Superintend...

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller Sometimes I Lie, produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actors second scripted collaboration with Fox after d...

Sena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 5050 seat-sharing formula in time, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Raut wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019