TN Dy CM meets World Bank officials, discusses funding for

  Updated: 14-11-2019 12:29 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 12:29 IST
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday met World Bank officials in the US and discussed funding for various projects in the state, the government said on Thursday. Panneerselvam is currently on an official tour of the US.

"Deputy chief minister Panneerselvam held discussions at the World Bank (hq) in Washington DC on November 13 on funding for schemes related to drinking water, housing and transport in Tamil Nadu," an official release said. Panneerselvam was accompanied by Principal Finance Secretary S Krishnan, the release said.

Among others, Panneerselvam holds the Finance and Housing Development portfolios..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

