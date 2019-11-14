International Development News
Amethi DM shunted after video of misbehaving with murder victim's kin went viral

Days after his video of "misbehaving" with the brother of a murder victim went, Prashant Sharma was on Thursday removed as the District Magistrate of Amethi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Days after his video of "misbehaving" with the brother of a murder victim went, Prashant Sharma was on Thursday removed as the District Magistrate of Amethi. Arun Kumar, the Vice Chairman of Moradabad Development Authority, has been appointed as the new DM of Amethi. Sharma has been waitlisted.

On Wednesday, Sharma was chided by Union Minister and Amethi MP, Smriti Irani. "We should try be humble and sensitive. We are public servants, not rulers (Vinay sheel evam samvedansheel banein hum yahi prayas hona chahiye. Janta ke hum sevak hain, shashak nahi," she wrote on twitter tagging the DM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

