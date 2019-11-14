International Development News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer prayers at Tirumala

  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:52 IST
Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh," Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram.

The Bollywood star couple with their family members arrived here on Wednesday night. After an overnight stay at a guest house of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the couple in a traditional attire visited the shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the crack of dawn, temple sources told PTI.

It was Deepika's first visit to the temple after her wedding, the sources said adding the couple spent about half an hour at the shrine.

