Priyanka remembers great-grandfather Nehru on birth anniversary, shares 'favorite story'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra [File Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday shared a fond memory of her great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru while remembering him on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a picture of Nehru and wrote, "My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as Prime Minister, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair."

"Sometimes the simplest things tell us more about a man than the most glorious tales", she added. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary and called him "one of the great architects of modern India".Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh also paid tribute today to Nehru in the national capital to mark his 130th birth anniversary.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Nehru. Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising on the importance of giving love and affection to children.After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

