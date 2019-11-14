International Development News
Development News Edition

Farmers, MLA detained during protest march to Raj Bhawan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:14 IST
Farmers, MLA detained during protest march to Raj Bhawan

Several farmers and a newly- elected Maharashtra MLA were detained on Thursday when they took out a protest march towards the governor's house here over various demands, including crop loan waiver, police said. Bachchu Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Party head who won the last month's state polls from Achalpur in Amravati district, led the march to raise concern over various problems of cultivators, including non-payment of crop insurance, loan waiver and crop damage due to the recent unseasonal rains.

Kadu and the farmers had planned to stage a protest at Raj Bhawan, located at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, to put forth their demands before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the state is under President's rule since Tuesday. But, they were detained at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, a police official said, without specifying the number of cultivators taken into custody.

Untimely rains damaged crops on over 70 lakh hectare of land in the state, an official earlier said. The state recently approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by the unseasonal showers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bonds shrug off German GDP reading

Euro zone government bonds shrugged off a report of economic growth in Germany that showed the country avoided a recession last quarter. The German economy escaped a recession in the third quarter, when output unexpectedly grew 0.1 quarter-...

Putin invites Modi for Victory Day celebrations; both agree to bolster strategic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the massive Victory Day celebrations in May next year as the two leaders had an excellent meeting here during which they reviewed the progress made in the bilater...

Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

More than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members. The induction of 10 members -- six of cabinet rank and four ministers of the sta...

Dhankhar shares Mamata's views of no politics over cyclone

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday shared views of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that there should not be any politics over distribution of relief material to people affected by cyclone Bulbul. Dhankhar said he would assess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019