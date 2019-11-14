International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI interrogates IPS officer Arnab Ghosh in Saradha case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:28 IST
CBI interrogates IPS officer Arnab Ghosh in Saradha case

IPS officer Arnab Ghosh, one of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members that initially probed the Saradha scam, was interrogated by the CBI here on Thursday over alleged suppression of evidence. This was the second time that Ghosh was being questioned by the central investigating agency in this connection this year.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said that the officer was questioned at the CBI office in CGO complex in Salt Lake regarding some "missing" articles like a red diary and a pen drive that the central agency had been seeking since the investigation was handed over to it by the Supreme Court. The SIT was formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha chit fund scam before the CBI began an investigation at the orders of the Supreme Court in 2014.

As part of the Rs 2,500 crore scam, the Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China to extend anti-dumping probe into Australian barley by six months - commerce ministry

Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday it will extend an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Australian barley by another six months.The probe launched a year ago, will be completed by May 19, 2020, said the Ministry of Commerce i...

EU executive faces risk of new delay as Britain will not name commissioner

Britain will not name a candidate for the European Commission at least until a new government is formed after elections on Dec. 12, a British official said. The move is likely to irk European Union partners as the bloc wants a new executive...

India' position should be taken into consideration: Rijiju ahead of CGF meeting

Ahead of the meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation CGF over exclusion of shooting, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India position should be taken into consideration as they are a very,...

FOREX-Yen, franc gains on trade doubts, unrest; Aussie tanks

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc led gains against a broadly weak greenback on Thursday as weak Chinese data and concerns about whether Beijing and Washington can reach a trade deal prompted investors to seek shelter in perceived safe-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019