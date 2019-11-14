Team Divyang from KiiT International School emerge winners for

A three-member 'Team Divyang' won the 'Young Innovators Prgramme' trophy at IIT Kharagpur for developing a green water dispenser which could be used by the differently abled. Operated by foot or body weight through a simple lever mechanism, differently abled people can use water from the dispenser to take shower bath, water plants or bathe a guide dog.

The 'Team Divyang' from KiiT International School won the trophy for designing the dispenser, a press statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said. Students from Classes 8 to 10 from schools all over the country discussed topics on health, disaster management and energy and environment during the programme at the IIT Kharagpur campus here.

The first runner-up was Team Kriyative Bhavanites from the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School in Hyderabad with a two-member team winning the prize for activated charcoal smoke filter made from coconut shells and corn cobs that can be fitted on vehicles to reduce emission. The second runner up was Team Innovativeloops from Brahm Prakash D.A.V School.

Inspired by the Chandrayan mission, they developed an Astron telescope with 7 plane mirrors that can capture bright and high quality image during a space mission. "YIP is not a contest, but a platform where students can showcase their ideas and mingle with others so that greater ideas can emerge," Associate Dean, International Relations, Prof. Anandaroop Bhattacharya said..

