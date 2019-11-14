Raking up such issues for political gains is not right: Ex IAF Chief on Rafale verdict

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI) After the Supreme Court dismissed petitions to review its verdict on the Rafale deal, former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday said raking up such issues for trying to get political gains is not right. Expressing hope that matter will now be laid to rest, the former Indian Air Force Chief said, "Raking up such issues for trying to get political gains, putting the interest of your armed forces behind, I think that is not correct. Ultimately what happens when you start raking such controversies, the due process which is being followed for even other deals, the whole thing gets delayed. It totally vitiates the atmosphere for procurement. Even deal which are so clear and above board like this particular deal, they get questioned."

"We have been vindicated," the former IAF Chief said and recalled making a statement in December 2018 wherein he had said that Supreme Court has given a fine judgement. Dhanoa said that when the Indian Air Force (IAF) defended the Rafale deal then it was criticised for wading into politics.

"IAF has always been defending the deal because not only for the aircraft...we have been saying that the cost negotiating committee for this particular deal was headed by then Deputy Chief and they have done a wonderful job. They have gone into all aspects and got us a good deal and most importantly got us a very fine aircraft," the former Air Chief said. "I don't want to go into politics of it. There were a lot of people sceptical at that time believing Supreme Court will point something out and they all have been proven wrong and we have been proven right and we are very happy with that," the former Air Chief added.

Dhanoa reiterated that Rafale is a good aircraft which will be a game-changer. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France. (ANI)

