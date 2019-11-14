Union Minister unveils slew of initiatives at Chennai Port Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday unveiled a slew of initiatives at the Chennai Port Trust here. The Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilizers, who is on a brief visit to the city launched an emergency tow vessel, oil spill recovery vessel 'MARUDHAM', integrated CCTV control system at the Chennai Port.

During the visit to the Chennai port, he also unveiled a coastal berth, RFID (radio frequency identification) based on-line harbour entry permit system, storage yard, sources said. Mandaviya also inaugurated on-site cardiac screening and evaluation equipment at the Port Hospital..

