International Development News
Development News Edition

CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh pavilion at India international trade fair

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:29 IST
CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh pavilion at India international trade fair

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the state's pavilion at the 39th India international trade fair being held at Pragati Maidan here, according to an official statement. Various departments of the Chhattisgarh government have put stalls at the fair, which will conclude on November 27. The fair will be open for public from November 19.

Weavers, craftsmen and artisans from Chhattisgarh are taking part in the fair in large numbers. Chhattisgarh's handicraft and handloom products such as bell metal, Dhokra art, Kosa silk sarees are on sale at the pavilion. Dress materials and bed sheets made by using natural dyes, herbal products of gram udyog could be purchased from the pavilion.

The chief minister inspected the stalls and interacted with officials at the Chhattisgarh pavilion. Chhattisgarh Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey and Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat were also present at the occasion, the statement said.

The Chhattisgarh pavilion at hall no. 12 A in Pragati Maidan became the centre of attraction for the visitors on the very first day, it said. The pavilion has been designed as per the theme of the fair, "Ease of Doing Business".

More than 20 countries and over 800 companies are participating in the fair this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. proposal to drop Russian defences not right -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that a U.S. proposal for Ankara to get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defenses it purchased is not right and an infringement of sovereign rights, according to broadcaster NTV. U.S. President Donald Tr...

Mushtaq: Ranjane shines as Mumbai stun Bengal by three wickets

All-rounder Shubham Ranjane shone with both the bat and ball, as his unbeaten 30 helped Mumbai defeat Bengal by three wickets in a last ball thriller of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here on Thursday. Chasing a modest 154-run target, Mum...

Kochi Maker Village only successful harware startup by Centre:

Hailing the Maker Village, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre on Thursday saidthe hardware incubator was a role model fit for application in a wide range of fields including high-tech and deep-tech to agriculture, healthcare, environment, automat...

SC verdict on Rafale: Cong latches on to judge's observation to demand full investigation into deal

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the observation of Supreme Court judge K M Joseph in the Rafale case has paved the way for a comprehensive criminal investigation into the alleged scam with Rahul Gandhi saying it has left open a huge d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019