CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh pavilion at India international trade fair

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the state's pavilion at the 39th India international trade fair being held at Pragati Maidan here, according to an official statement. Various departments of the Chhattisgarh government have put stalls at the fair, which will conclude on November 27. The fair will be open for public from November 19.

Weavers, craftsmen and artisans from Chhattisgarh are taking part in the fair in large numbers. Chhattisgarh's handicraft and handloom products such as bell metal, Dhokra art, Kosa silk sarees are on sale at the pavilion. Dress materials and bed sheets made by using natural dyes, herbal products of gram udyog could be purchased from the pavilion.

The chief minister inspected the stalls and interacted with officials at the Chhattisgarh pavilion. Chhattisgarh Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey and Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat were also present at the occasion, the statement said.

The Chhattisgarh pavilion at hall no. 12 A in Pragati Maidan became the centre of attraction for the visitors on the very first day, it said. The pavilion has been designed as per the theme of the fair, "Ease of Doing Business".

More than 20 countries and over 800 companies are participating in the fair this year.

