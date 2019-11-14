One committee working to study failures of Chandrayaan-2 mission: ISRO Spokesperson

One committee has been working to study the issues of Chandrayaan-2 and the reason behind its hard landing. Many institutions, organisations and senior scientists are included in the team, said Vivek Singh, ISRO Spokesperson. "One committee has already been working to study the issues related to Chandrayaan-2 and the reason behind its hard landing. Some institutions and organisations were also included to study the failures of the Chandrayaan-2," said Singh.

"I will also give suggestions and the reports on Chandrayaan-3 mission which has a deadline of 2020," he added. ISRO on Wednesday released new three-dimensional images from the moon's surface captured by the Chandrayaan -2.

The images of a crater from the lunar surface was captured by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 aboard Chandrayaan-2. "Have a look at 3D view of a crater imaged by TMC-2 of #Chandrayaan2. TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution & stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing DEM of the complete lunar surface," ISRO tweeted from its official handle.

The triplet images from TMC-2 when processed into Digital Elevation Models, enable mapping of surface landform morphologies. These include - Craters (formed by impactors), Lava tubes (potential sites for future habitability), Rilles (furrows formed by lava channels or collapsed lava tubes), Dorsa or wrinkle ridges (formed mostly in Mare regions depicting cooling of and contraction of basaltic lava), Graben structures (depicts the structural dislocations on the lunar surface) and Lunar Domes/ Cones (denoting localized vents of past volcanism on the Moon). (ANI)

