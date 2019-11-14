Man involved in several theft, burglary cases arrested in South Delhi

A 24-year-old man allegedly involved in several cases of theft and burglary was arrested in South Delhi, officials said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Pawan, a resident of Khori village in Faridabad district, from MB road on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Stolen items, including gold ornaments and mobile phones, were seized from his possession, he said. During interrogation, Pawan confessed to his involvement in several theft and burglary cases in Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Tigri, the official added.

With his arrest, police claimed to have worked out 14 cases.

