International Development News
Development News Edition

Noida: FIR registered in fake muster roll case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a case in connection with the alleged preparation of a fake muster roll by the Home Guards Commandant Office at Surajpur police station.

  ANI
  • |
  Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-11-2019 19:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a case in connection with the alleged preparation of a fake muster roll by the Home Guards Commandant Office at Surajpur police station. The muster roll is a list of officers and men in a military unit or company.

Speaking about the case, Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), said, "On the direction of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) the FIR was registered in Surajpur Kotwali. No one has been charged in the case so far. It has been filed against unknown persons." The case was registered on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP). Following his orders, the police initiated an investigation against the officers and employees of the Home Guard Commandant Office.

The police are hopeful that with enough evidence, they will nab the accused soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

