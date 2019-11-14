International Development News
Toxic gas leak: 7 factory officials arrested, probe underway

  PTI
  Balasore
  Updated: 14-11-2019 20:06 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 20:06 IST
Seven officials of a seafood processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district were arrested on Thursday, a day after over 100 people fell ill following the leakage of toxic fumes at the factory. The state government has also ordered a probe into the incident at the facility located in Khantapada area.

The seven officials, who had earlier been detained for interrogation, were arrested in connection with the mishap, Balasore Superintendent of Police, B Jugal Kishor, said. A case has been registered in Khantapada police station and a special forensic team sent to assist in the investigation, Director General of Police (DGP), B K Sharma, said.

A six-member team of forensic experts will assist in the probe, Odisha Labour Minister Susant Singh said, adding, the processing unit was sealed. Singh, who visited the hospital to see the affected people, said the labour commissioner has been asked to investigate the incident and find out whether children were engaged in the factory.

"Stern action will be taken against those responsible for the accident," the minister said. Around 100 people, mostly women, fell sick after toxic fumes leaked from the plant of the firm, a leading aquaculture company engaged in production, processing and export of marine products, on Wednesday night.

Balasore District Collector K Sudarsan Chakrabarthy and the SP, after visting the factory and the hospital, said the condition of all the affected people was stable, and many of them have been discharged after treatment. It appears that the workers were taken ill due to chlorine gas, but details will emerge after the investigation, the district collector said.

The mishap at the plant took place around 9 pm, mostly affecting the workers who complained of suffocation and breathing trouble, police said. Chairman of the company, Tara Patnaik, however, claimed that there was no gas leak inside the plant, and the incident happened due to bleaching materials stored in the factory for processing..

