Cyclonic circulation triggers more unseasonal rains in Gujarat

Spelling more trouble for the farmers already reeling under crop losses due to the recent unseasonal showers in Gujarat, several parts of the state were once again lashed by rains in 24 hours till Thursday evening due to an 'induced cyclonic circulation', officials said. As per the latest data shared by the Gujarat government on Thursday, isolated places in Saurashtra, Kutch and North Gujarat region received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending 8 pm on Thursday).

According to the officials of the MeT Centre here, some more rain is expected on Friday in these regions. "Unseasonal rain in some parts of Gujarat can be attributed to an 'induced cyclonic circulation' over southwest Rajasthan. This system would bring rain at isolated places in Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat on Friday too. The weather would become clear after November 16," Director of the MeT center, Jayanta Sarkar, said.

It also issued a 'weather warning' saying thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds up to 30 to 40 kms per hour is very likely at isolated places in Kutch district on Friday. During the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Thursday, Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district received the highest rainfall of 60 mm, followed by Amreli taluka of Amreli district (16 mm), Malia of Morbi (14 mm), Suigam of Banaskantha (9 mm), Morbi taluka of Morbi district (8 mm) and Vav of Banaskantha (6 mm).

On Wednesday, the state government had announced a relief package of Rs 700 crore for the farmers in the state, whose crops have been damaged due to excess rains this year, mainly during October and early November.

