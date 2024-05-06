Dr. Dinesh Shahra Honored to Meet President Droupadi Murmu During Welfare Visit to Parmarth Niketan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, renowned philanthropist and visionary entrepreneur also known as the pioneer of Yellow Revolution in India, recently had the privilege of meeting the esteemed Hon'able President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during his visit to Parmarth Niketan for some of his philanthropic initiatives. This marked a significant moment for Dr. Shahra. Dr. Shahra, known for his unwavering commitment to societal betterment, has been actively involved in a myriad of welfare activities aimed at uplifting communities and fostering development. His dedication to these causes reflects his deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of education and values-based upbringing further to the teachings of Sanatan Way of Life. During his visit to Parmarth Niketan, Dr. Shahra also took the opportunity to visit Divine Shakti School, where he engaged with the students in a heartwarming interaction. As part of his commitment to promoting education for children, Dr. Shahra always makes time to connect with children, imparting invaluable Sanatan values and encouraging them to excel not just academically but also in character and ethics. Expressing his gratitude for having the privilege of being able to meet the Hon'able President of India, Dr. Shahra stated, ''I am deeply obliged to have had the honor of meeting the President of our country, Droupadi Murmu during my recent visit to Parmarth Niketan. Her insights and support for the welfare initiatives are truly inspiring.'' Dr. Shahra got the chance to present his book series, Sanatan Living, to the President which is a compilation of three books, Sanatan Wisdom, Sanatan Leela and Sanatan Utsav. The series is a reflection of Sanatan values and Dr. Shahra's vision of ''One World, One Family'' (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam), emphasising unity and universal brotherhood. Dr. Shahra's approach towards education and welfare exemplifies his vision of a harmonious society where individuals are not just educated but also imbued with timeless values that guide their actions and choices. His efforts continue to inspire many, setting a remarkable example of compassionate leadership and impactful philanthropy. Dr. Shahra's 'Yellow Revolution' transformed Madhya Pradesh, showcasing his dedication to progress. Advocating sustainability and global agricultural interests, initiatives like Green Gold Day, Gau Shakti Abhiyaan, Women Empowerment, and DSF's educational excellence embody his commitment to Sanatan values and community empowerment globally. Dr. Dinesh Shahra is an acclaimed industrialist, philanthropist, and author known for his pioneering contributions to Indian agriculture and society. As the founder of the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), he continues to drive positive change through the promotion of Sanatan values and sustainable development initiatives.

