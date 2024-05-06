Left Menu

EU ends rule of law proceedings against Poland under liberal Tusk

The European Union Commission is to end six years of rule of law proceedings against Poland, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, marking the opening of a "new chapter" for the country. The proceedings were launched when far-right populist party PiS ruled the country.

The European Union Commission is to end six years of rule of law proceedings against Poland, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, marking the opening of a "new chapter" for the country.

The proceedings were launched when far-right populist party PiS ruled the country. Donald Tusk, a pro-EU liberal, became prime minister last year, putting Poland on a more pro-EU course. The EU said in a statement that Poland had launched a series of legislative and non-legislative measures to address concerns about the independence of the justice system.

"Today marks the opening of a new chapter for Poland", von der Leyen said in a post on X. Poland had recognised the primacy of EU law and was committed to implementing the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights, the EU said.

Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, which ruled for eight years, had carried out a deep overhaul of the judiciary which the EU said damaged democratic checks and balances and brought courts under political influence. Tusk has vowed to restore judicial independence.

