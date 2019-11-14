International Development News
Development News Edition

People living on India-China border are strategic assets: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that people living on the India-China border were strategic assets and their relations with the forces were strong and deep.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:15 IST
People living on India-China border are strategic assets: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Maitree Diwas Celebrations in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that people living on the India-China border were strategic assets and their relations with the forces were strong and deep. "I do not consider people living on Indo- Chinese border areas as ordinary citizens but as our strategic assets. I still remember when AN-32 aircraft had crashed, it is with the help of locals that we got information about the crash site," he said during his address at the 11th Maitree Diwas Celebrations at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister expressed happiness at the cordial and brotherly relations between the armed forces and the civilian population. "People here are patriotic and relations between civilians and forces are deep. Arunachal and the entire Northeast is important for India strategically," he said.

"The brave soldiers deployed here are staying away from their families. The friendship between forces and people give them a feeling of a bigger family. Serving the country is our goal and when goals are same, friendships occur naturally," he added. According to a release from Defence Ministry, the government is planning to set up the Northeast Industrial Corridor that will create numerous job opportunities for the people of the region.

The Defence Minister said Arunachal Corridor will act as a land bridge between India and Southeast Asia that will provide employment opportunities and give a fillip to trade and tourism. "Road to 'New India' runs through 'New Northeast India'," he said.

Singh also said that approval to construct a tunnel at Sela Pass to Tawang, operationalisation of Pasighat Airport, nod to set up Hollongi Airport near Itanagar and work to establish three strategic railway lines in the region were some of the decisions to improve connectivity in border areas. Lauding the patriotism of people of the state, the minister said his ministry will see that Army Recruitment Centres are set up in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang.

Singh was chief guest of the event 'Know Your Army', which was jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan. In a tweet, Singh said he visited the Tawang War Memorial and offered his tributes to the fallen soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice during the War of 1962.

"Their sacrifices will never be forgotten." "Delighted to attend the 'Maitree Diwas' celebrations at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh today. The people living in border areas are 'strategic asset' to our country. Maitree Diwas is the celebration of Civil-Army friendship which helps in strengthening India's strategic interests," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Global Security Industry Advances with Adoption of Servistization Models

&#160;An increasing need for niche security solutions, rapid advancements in technology, and budget pressures are driving the security industry to explore innovative as-a-service business models. In the end-user space, new business models s...

Will pay farmers' cane dues even if govt has to auction defaulter sugar mills: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he will not allow anyone to exploit farmers and will ensure payment of cane dues even if the government has to auction defaulter mills. If someone has this misunderstanding that ...

AGR hit: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs 50,921 cr

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30, and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gr...

IOA says 2022 CWG boycott proposal still stands, but gives hints of rethink

The Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday said that its proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in protest against shootings exclusion still stands, but gave hints that there can be a rethink on the decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019