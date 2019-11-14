International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: LG sanctions establishments of 'Contingency Fund'

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has accorded sanction for the establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, DIPR-J&K said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:38 IST
J-K: LG sanctions establishments of 'Contingency Fund'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has accorded sanction for the establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, DIPR-J&K said on Thursday.

"Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu under section 69 of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019 accords sanction for establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of #JammuAndKashmir," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Simla agreement resulted in 'revanchist' Pakistan, problems in J-K: Jaishankar

Asserting that past handling of Pakistan raises many questions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the 1972 Simla agreement resulted in a revanchist Pakistan and continuing problems in Jammu and Kashmir, as he hailed Pr...

India's PC market grew 15.8% to 3.1 mn units in Q3: IDC

The PC market in India grew 15.8 per cent year-on-year with shipment touching 3.1 million units in September quarter, research firm IDC said on Thursday. The shipment volume, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, stood at 2....

UPDATE 2-Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria after U.S. exit

Russia has set up a helicopter base at an airport in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday, a move designed to increase Moscows control over events on the ground there. T...

UPDATE 2-At least five wounded after shooting at California high school - officials

At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, a city north of Los Angeles, officials said.A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019