J-K: LG sanctions establishments of 'Contingency Fund'

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has accorded sanction for the establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, DIPR-J&K said on Thursday.

