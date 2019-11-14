J-K Police faced challenge of terrorism very boldly: Lt guv Murmu

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said the J&K Police has faced the challenge of terrorism very boldly. Referring to the recent snowfall and inclement weather conditions, the Lt governor said the cooperation of the police force is very important for relief and rescue operations.

He said all the people have the responsibility of developing the Union Territory by implementing the welfare schemes and programs with utmost devotion and dedication in an accelerated manner. "The passing out jawans should serve the public with utmost devotion and dedication. The Jammu and Kashmir Police faced the challenge of terrorism very boldly and gave huge sacrifices," Murmu said.

He was speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of the 14th batch of constables, held in the Talwara area of Reasi district. In his speech, J-K DGP Dilbag Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has fought a war against terrorism and because of the sacrifices, the terrorism is on its last legs and needs a final assault to neutralize it forever.

He asked constables to perform and fulfill the intent of the oath which they have taken today. Singh also thanked the Centre for enhancing the remuneration of SPOs and increasing ex-gratia amount for the families of those killed in the line of duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)