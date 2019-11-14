International Development News
Development News Edition

Devp and uplift of tribal population govt's priority : Renuka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:28 IST
Union Minister Renuka Singh said on Thursday that the Centre has made the overall development and uplift of the country's tribal population its priority. Several schemes and initiatives have been launched and are being implemented across the country for the purpose, the union minister of state for tribal affairs said after reviewing the implementation of the central welfare schemes funded by the ministry for Meghalaya.

The Centre, she said, has special focus on the development of the North Eastern region. Singh said the tribal affairs ministry will set up 50,000 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in the tribal areas across the country to ensure livelihood support and empowerment of the tribals and urged the Meghalaya government to set up such Kendras by involving self help groups.

Online marketing platforms would also be provided to the tribal artisans in the country to sell their products across the world. The union minister that Adi Mahotsavs would be held in different places in the country by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED).

Tribal people involved in handicrafts and handloom have been able to sell their products at a large scale by partcipating in the 'Adi Mahotsavs' after getting registered with TRIFED. There are 105 TRIFED showrooms in the country and the governments target is to increase the number to 200 by the 2022, she said.

Singh asked the Meghalaya government to organise Adi Mahotsav in 2020 and set up one showroom through TRIFED so that the skilled tribal artisans of the state are benefitted. She urged the state government officials concerned to create awareness about the various government schemes among the tribals and work for their implementation..

