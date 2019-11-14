DGCA probes GoAir incident at Bengaluru airport; summons pilots

Aviation watchdog DGCA has summoned two GoAir pilots regarding its probe into an incident at Bengaluru airport where a plane coming from Nagpur apparently veered off the runway in bad weather conditions, according to a senior official. The incident happened on November 11.

A source said the Airbus plane had touched the unpaved surface outside the runway after landing and the pilot took off again. The aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad. There were around 170 passengers in the plane, the source added.

"We are investigating. We have grounded the flight crew and have called them tomorrow for further investigation," a senior DGCA official told PTI. Another source said the flight was operated by an expat pilot.

A GoAir spokesperson said its flight G8 811 from Nagpur to Bengaluru had carried out go around at Bengaluru airport and then was diverted to Hyderabad. "All the passengers, crew and aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad. This reportable incident was reported immediately to the DGCA," the spokesperson said.

He also said that pending investigation by GoAir and the regulator, the flight crew have been kept off flying duty.

