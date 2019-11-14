International Development News
Development News Edition

Nehru was architect of modern India: J-K Cong chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:37 IST
Nehru was architect of modern India: J-K Cong chief

Jawaharlal Nehru was the architect of modern India and a hero of the masses, Congress's J-K chief Gulam Ahmed Mir said on Thursday after paying tributes to the country's first prime minister on his 130th birth anniversary. Speaking at a function at the party's headquarters here, Mir described Nehru as a great statesman and a visionary leader who laid a sound foundation for a modern India.

"He is known as the architect of modern India because of his multi-dimensional contributions in shaping the future of Independent India," Mir said. Nehru was a valiant freedom fighter, a hero of the masses and a passionate Indian, he said.

He dedicated his life to the struggle to free India from colonial rule, Mir said, adding that Nehru was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Xi breaks silence over Hong Kong protests, says halting violence, chaos 'pressing task'

Breaking his silence over Hong Kongs unprecedented pro-democracy protests threatening Chinas control over the former British colony, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that the most pressing task at present is to bring violence a...

Pompeo: US 'will continue to lead' against IS

Washington, Nov 14 AFP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed on Thursday that the United States will keep fighting the Islamic State group, reassuring worried allies convened in Washington. The United States will continue to lead the coaliti...

UPDATE 1-UK anti-terrorist police arrest man after Turkey deports suspects

British police arrested a 26-year-old man at Heathrow Airport who had arrived from Turkey on Thursday, on suspicion of terrorism offenses related to Syria.He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, Londons Metropolitan P...

UPHRC has full power to direct DM, SP to compensate victims: HC

The Allahabad High Court has held that the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission UPHRC has full power and authority to direct the District Magistrate DM and Superintendent of Police SP to pay compensation to victims of human rights violatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019