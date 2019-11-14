Nehru was architect of modern India: J-K Cong chief

Jawaharlal Nehru was the architect of modern India and a hero of the masses, Congress's J-K chief Gulam Ahmed Mir said on Thursday after paying tributes to the country's first prime minister on his 130th birth anniversary. Speaking at a function at the party's headquarters here, Mir described Nehru as a great statesman and a visionary leader who laid a sound foundation for a modern India.

"He is known as the architect of modern India because of his multi-dimensional contributions in shaping the future of Independent India," Mir said. Nehru was a valiant freedom fighter, a hero of the masses and a passionate Indian, he said.

He dedicated his life to the struggle to free India from colonial rule, Mir said, adding that Nehru was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)