Man arrested with drug worth Rs 26 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police claimed on Thursday to have seized ketamine, a banned drug, worth Rs 26 lakh from a man. Officials of the anti-narcotic cell arrested Sambaji Sonawane, resident of Khalapur in Raigad district, at Panvel on Wednesday after receiving a tip off.

He was allegedly found to be carrying 650 gms of ketamine. A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He was presented before a magistrate who remanded him in police custody till November 19..

