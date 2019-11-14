Tihar jail inmate dies a day after he complains of uneasiness

A Tihar jail inmate who had complained of uneasiness to prison authorities and was admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment has died, police said on Thursday. Honey Sharma, 35, was a resident of Mohan Garden.

He was convicted in a 2009 robbery case and was sentenced to six-year imprisonment. On Tuesday morning, Sharma had complained he was feeling unwell after which he was rushed to a city hospital but died during treatment a day later, according to police.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of his death, a police officer said. A post-mortem has been done and the report is awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)