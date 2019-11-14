Navy sailor dies due to bullet injury

A 25-year-old Navy sailor died due to a bullet injury at naval station INS Angre in south Mumbai on Thursday, a defence statement said. Akhilesh Yadav, the sailor, was found in a pool of blood on Thursday evening.

The bullet was fired from his service rifle, but the statement did not specify if it was a case of accidental firing or something else. He was rushed to naval hospital INS Ashvini where he was declared dead on arrival.

Colaba police and naval authorities are investigating the matter further, the statement added.

