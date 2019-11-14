International Development News
Development News Edition

Six pet dogs killed by electrocution in city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:17 IST
Six pet dogs killed by electrocution in city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six pet dogs have been electrocuted to death in south Kolkata's Netaji Nagar area allegedly by the neighbors of the owner due to a likely fallout of a property dispute, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and a complaint has been lodged with Netaji Nagar police station, an officer said.

The complainant accused his neighbors of killing his six pet dogs by electrocuting them inside their shelter outside the premises of his residence, the officer said. He alleged that the incident was a fallout of a property dispute between him and his neighbors, the officer said, adding that the case is being investigated.

The incident brought back memories of the killings of 16 puppies in a state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital last year. The puppies were killed and dumped in plastic bags in the parking area of the hospital.

The incident had caused a massive public outcry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Some migrants waiting in Mexico for U.S. court hearings caught crossing illegally

Roughly one in 10 migrants pushed back to Mexico to await U.S. court hearings under a Trump administration program have been caught crossing the border again, a top border official said on Thursday.Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection ...

UPDATE 3-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asias second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. It...

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

Shimla, Nov 14 PTI&#160;A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019