Six pet dogs killed by electrocution in city

Six pet dogs have been electrocuted to death in south Kolkata's Netaji Nagar area allegedly by the neighbors of the owner due to a likely fallout of a property dispute, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and a complaint has been lodged with Netaji Nagar police station, an officer said.

The complainant accused his neighbors of killing his six pet dogs by electrocuting them inside their shelter outside the premises of his residence, the officer said. He alleged that the incident was a fallout of a property dispute between him and his neighbors, the officer said, adding that the case is being investigated.

The incident brought back memories of the killings of 16 puppies in a state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital last year. The puppies were killed and dumped in plastic bags in the parking area of the hospital.

The incident had caused a massive public outcry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)