International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa court adjourns Tarun Tejpal rape case for Nov 27-28

A trial court here adjourned for November 27-28 an alleged case of rape against senior journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday, after cross-examining the victim for four days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mapusa (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:20 IST
Goa court adjourns Tarun Tejpal rape case for Nov 27-28
Senior journalist Tarun Tejpal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A trial court here adjourned for November 27-28 an alleged case of rape against senior journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday, after cross-examining the victim for four days. Speaking to ANI over phone, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora said that the cross-examination of the victim -- Tejpal's former woman colleague -- was held in-camera which will continue on next hearings.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Kshama Joshi posted the matter for November 27 and November 28. The cross-examination was expected to end on November 15.

Tejpal, the former editor of Tehelka magazine, was accused of sexual assault by his female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail. On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockets C Capela evaluated for concussion

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss at least one game after being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN reported Thursday. Capela bumped his head while attempting to draw a charge on the Los Angeles Clippers JaMychal Green du...

Ex-governor Deval Patrick enters crowded 2020 Democratic race

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the crowded 2020 presidential race on Thursday, signalling the concern some Democrats have about the leading candidates just three months before the first primary. The 11th-hour entry of Pa...

UPDATE 5-Student gunman kills 1, wounds others at California high school

A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding several others before he was arrested, officials said. Suspect is in custody and being trea...

Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore ties on Thursday after a months-long spat over oil rights that led the neighbours to halt the issuance of visas on arrival for each others citizens. The two East African nations agreed to normalise bilate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019